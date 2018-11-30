Charli XCX Breaks Down Her Video for “1999”

This week on Noisey Radio, Charli XCX is in the building to take us through her nostalgic new video “1999.” Then, Levi Carter talks signing with Jay-Z in a career-spanning interview. But first, a special segment with iconic producer Madlib and Now-Again Records founder Eothen “Egon” Allapat, who trace samples back to legendary Ethiopian musician Ayalew Mesfin.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro

KEY! & Kenny Beats – Nothin

Yung Tory & Fenix Flexin – Netflix & Chill

22Gz – Spin The Block feat. Kodak Black

Bexey – Go Getta

Madlib & Egon

Ayalew Mesfin – Hasabe My Worries

Ayalew Mesfin – Gedawo The Hero

Ayalew Mesfin – Rehab My Hunger

Charli XCX

Clean Bandit – Playboy Style feat. Charli XCX, Bhad Bhabie

Charli XCX – Girls Night Out

Charli XCX – 1999

Levi Carter

Levi Carter – XXL

Levi Carter – Pose To

Levi Carter – You Not Gang

Levi Carter – Smoke Up