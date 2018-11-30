Charli XCX Breaks Down Her Video for “1999”

This week on Noisey Radio, Charli XCX is in the building to take us through her nostalgic new video “1999.” Then, Levi Carter talks signing with Jay-Z in a career-spanning interview. But first, a special segment with iconic producer Madlib and Now-Again Records founder Eothen “Egon” Allapat, who trace samples back to legendary Ethiopian musician Ayalew Mesfin.
Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.
Videos by VICE
Intro
KEY! & Kenny Beats – Nothin
Yung Tory & Fenix Flexin – Netflix & Chill
22Gz – Spin The Block feat. Kodak Black
Bexey – Go Getta
Madlib & Egon
Ayalew Mesfin – Hasabe My Worries
Ayalew Mesfin – Gedawo The Hero
Ayalew Mesfin – Rehab My Hunger
Charli XCX
Clean Bandit – Playboy Style feat. Charli XCX, Bhad Bhabie
Charli XCX – Girls Night Out
Charli XCX – 1999
Levi Carter
Levi Carter – XXL
Levi Carter – Pose To
Levi Carter – You Not Gang
Levi Carter – Smoke Up