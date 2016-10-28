Charli XCX Is Young, Romantic and Wrecked On “After The Afterparty”

Like a shining beacon on the horizon of the chart landscape, UK pop’s last great hope Charli XCX has finally dropped her new single: “After The Afterparty”. With a cutesy piano line which eventually gives way to the sort of rousing pop chorus rarely seen on these shores since the days of the great Mutya Buena, Sugababe, it’s everything we’ve come to expect from the Cambridge-born songwriter.



PC Music’s SOPHIE takes on co-production duties, and with a feature from the current darling of Atlanta rap Lil Yachty, “After The Afterparty” is a pleasantly eclectic affair. And having previously lent her power-brat cadence to Ty Dolla $ign’s “Drop That Kitty,” Charli is no stranger to cross-genre collabs, tying this one together by honouring that most universal of subject matter – the art of getting properly hammered.



And though my hangovers might be more ‘ketchup and bits of chip in my hair’ than Charli’s ‘glitter in my underwear,’ anything that sounds as much like it might accompany a party scene in a teen- girl-coming-of-age movie as this does is alright by me.



Stream the track below.



