Charli XCX Reveals Full ‘Wuthering Heights’ Tracklist, Including New Collaboration

Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated Wuthering Heights adaptation is set to hit U.S. theaters on February 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend. But fans are looking forward to the soundtrack almost as much as they’re awaiting the film.

So far, the Charli XCX-led soundtrack has been revealed slowly. As of January 30, however, the pop star dropped the entire tracklist, although the tracks themselves aren’t due until February 13 as well. Right now, only “House (ft. John Cale)”, “Chains of Love”, and “Wall of Sound” have actually been released. But the full tracklist holds some promising titles.

Videos by VICE

In a post on Letterboxd, which she then used in a carousel post on Instagram, Charli listed the tracks under the Wuthering Heights entry on the film app. “House” and “Wall of Sound” open the soundtrack, followed by new tracks “Dying For You” and “Always Everywhere”.

As far as titles go, these two seem pretty relevant to the movie’s narrative devices. Specifically, they call to mind the devastating lines uttered by Heathcliff, “You say I killed you—haunt me then! … Be with me always—take any form—drive me mad! Only do not leave me in this abyss, where I cannot find you!”

Charli XCX Reveals Full ‘Wuthering Heights’ Soundtrack on Social Media

Charli XCX’s post continued from there, listing the rest of the songs from the soundtrack. “Chains of Love” comes next in the list, with the remaining tracks being brand new. These include “Out Of Myself”, “Open Up”, “Seeing Things”, “Altars”, “My Reminder”, and “Funny Mouth”.

The track between “Altars” and “My Reminder” is a new collaboration, “Eyes Of The World”, featuring Sky Ferreira. Charli XCX previously worked with Ferreira in 2019 on the track “Cross You Out”. This appeared on Charli’s eponymous third album.

Their collaboration gained praise from critics who noted its bright, club-ready beat, industrial elements, and the vulnerability of Charli’s vocals. Now, fans flocked to the comment section of Charli’s Instagram post to share their excitement for a new Sky Ferreira collab.

Many comments either tagged Ferreira with excited emojis and exclamation marks or wrote her name in all caps, again accompanied by emojis and exclamation marks. But it’s not just fans who love the idea of Ferreira and Charli working together again. Charli XCX has been a longtime Sky Ferreira stan, often praising her talents as well as her personal taste and style.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images