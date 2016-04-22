Leave the Haters Behind in Charli XCX and Sophie’s “Vroom Vroom” Music Video

UK anti-pop darling Charli XCX and PC Music affiliate Sophie have a sleek new music video for their collaboration “Vroom Vroom.”

The video, directed by Bradley and Pablo, drips sexuality in black and white. Wrapped in a skintight, black bodysuit, Charli’s aesthetic is as quietly ostentatious as the sports car from which the track takes its inspiration. Simple and effective, the monochrome of the video eventually explodes into colour during its final seconds, accentuating the songs hummable pop energy.

“Vroom Vroom” is the title track from Charli’s Vroom Vroom EP, released in February 2016 on her own Vroom Vroom Recordings.