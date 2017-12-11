Charli XCX’s First ‘Pop 2’ Track Is About Partying Through Pain

This article originally appeared on Noisey.

There’s a reason we’ve called Charli XCX one of the hardest-working people in pop. This week, one of them is the news that a rumored mixtape is indeed happening. It’s titled Pop 2, which is a typically simple but forward-looking statement from pop’s greatest dreamer. Mykki Blanco, CupcakKe, Tommy Cash, Brooke Candy and Carly Rae Jepsen are just a few of the names that Charli has brought in for the project:

Videos by VICE

Pop 2 is due out next Friday (December 15), just to mess with all your end of year rankings, but to appease listeners in the meantime, Charli has released a new song from the tape. “Out of My Head,” featuring ALMA and Tove Lo, is about getting silly and drunk in a bid to shake off someone you can’t stop obsessing over. It crystallizes that horrible feeling you get when you try to swerve your own emotions using some combination of booze, drugs, dancefloors, second locations in someone’s living room where you keep screaming for the AUX and then sleeping for nine hours when your body gives up. All three women sound great, and your favorite Charli XCX ingredients are present—that ‘XCX’ ident, a hooky chorus that skips along and, of course, lyrics about having glitter in your bedsheets. Hear it below and get stoked.

Here’s the full mixtape tracklist:

Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen) Out Of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA) Lucky Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek) I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar) Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco) Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash) Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park) Porsche (feat. MØ Track 10

Follow Lauren on Twitter.