Charlie Rose and Diplo Drove Around Havana Talking About DJ Diplomacy

If you have ever doubted the remarkable chemistry between superstar DJ Diplo and American talk show host Charlie Rose, their new interview on CBS will likely clear things up for you. Marking their third broadcasted meeting in the past seven months—that’s kind of a lot, right?—following a Jack Ü interview in August and a previous solo Diplo exchange in October, the segment focused on the Diplo-led trio Major Lazer‘s performance in Cuba on Sunday.

Talking behind superimposed text reading “DJ Diplomacy,” Rose asked Diplo what he hopes to do by touring globally. “I think it’s important to play places like this where the music still brand new,” Diplo said. “These are the guys that are gonna change it. The kids in Havana, the kids in Pakistan, the kids in India are the ones that are gonna bring it to a new level.”

They also chatted about the specific meaningfulness of the event: “You have said though this is the most important show you have ever done,” said Rose, to which Diplo responded: “I think the pressure is on for us to do something, you know, it’s kind of an amazing opportunity.” He added: “I think it’s also very important to create something new. That’s why I first started to make music.”

The two also discussed the international nature of Major Lazer’s sound, talking about the demands for originality on musicians working today: “You have to have a revolutionary sound to kinda get people’s attention,” Diplo said. “People are culturally aware. They’ve heard a lot of music. They’re waiting for something brand new, something chaotic and exciting.”

Summing it all up, Rose offered the following conclusion: “In place of diplomacy, there was melody.” Watch the video in full here.

