Charlie Sheen Says Ozzy Osbourne Told Him He Smoked for ‘A Thousand Years’ When They Met in Rehab

While appearing on Loudwire Nights late last year, Charlie Sheen revealed that during one of his several stints in rehab, he was briefly joined by Ozzy Osbourne. The Two and a Half Men star recalled that he first encountered Osbourne at the Promises Treatment Center in Los Angeles—a high-end facility known for its celebrity alumni. Sheen was “cycling out” at the time and only going there for a few hours a day. Osbourne, on the other hand, had just checked in for more extensive treatment.

Sheen went on to explain that he and Osbourne were able to have a few meals together and attended some of the same meetings. One thing that stood out to Sheen was that he’d find Osbourne chewing on what looked like a peppermint stick. When Sheen inquired about it, Osbourne told him that it was a method he was using to quit smoking. “Well, how long did you smoke?” Sheen asked, to which Osbourne replied, “I don’t know, a thousand years.”

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Charlie Sheen Once Shared Rehab Meals With Ozzy Osbourne

Sheen was also surprised to learn that Osbourne was there to kick three different habits at once: smoking, drinking, and drugs. “I’m here. I might as well just unload it all at the same time,” Osbourne said of his plan. Additionally, Sheen remembered Osbourne being nothing like he expected him to be. According to Sheen, Osbourne’s public antics were merely a performance.

On the subject of the rock legend’s reality show, The Osbournes, Sheen credited it with kicking open the doors and paving the way for what was to come. From his recollection, it was the first time he felt like he was a part of what was happening on TV. Though it’s obvious from his praise that Sheen holds Osbourne in high regard, the two didn’t keep in touch and never crossed paths again after that.

“I tell people, ‘If I see you around the campus, great. If I don’t, then, you know, safe travels,’” Sheen said in conclusion.