Love and Death Are Intertwined in Charlotte Cardin’s Video for “Like It Doesn’t Hurt”

Montreal songstress Charlotte Cardin’s second video off her brand new EP Big Boy features a collaboration — and onscreen love affair– with Montreal rapper Husser (The Posterz). Shot mostly in a derelict motel in rural Quebec, “Like It Doesn’t Hurt” is the result of a collaboration between three Montreal talents: director Kristof Brandl, director of photography Christoph Colette and photographer John Londono. We got a chance to ask the creative trio a few questions about their experience in shooting the clip.

Noisey: This question is for both of you. I was wondering if you could talk about the dynamic that had to be created between the three of you to make this video clip happen. This isn’t the first time you all worked together, right?

John Londono: This is the first time I worked with both Christophe Collettte and Kristof Brandl together as a team, but I have worked with both independently. Collette is a long time friend, we went to university together amongst other things and go a long way back. We both started as photographers and discovered cinematography afterwards. Brandl is this amazingly impressive young creator from the Montreal area I’ve been closely following and that I had the chance to meet and work with in the past few years. We’re all friends, Montreal is a small but inspiring community, so we all respect each other’s work and naturally are drawn to each other.

Kristof Brandl: The dynamic on this shoot was amazing. I think we were about four directors on set. We all have worked together in the past and trust each others work. I think the key is that there is no ego between us, no rivalry. We all push each other’s ideas and try to create something we truly like in the end.

Videos by VICE

John, your pictures help in giving the impression that Charlotte and Nate have been a couple for a long time. It’s like scrolling through their Instagram feed. What kind of camera did you use? How was it working with Charlotte and Nate?

John Londono: It was such a pleasure to shoot on film so it was hard to stop. Even after the first day of shoot I knew I had quite amazing shots already, but it was irresistible to see where the other days would lead so I basically invested the whole budget I was given in just buying more film, lab costs and scans. Brandl wanted many different textures, so I used several cameras and films. I used a Nikon F90x, a Leica Mini, an Olympus Stylus LT 105 and some toy-like cameras that Kristof brought. I had already worked with Nate, with his band The Posterz. I like him a lot. He’s one of the most photogenic artists I have shot in the past year. I knew Charlotte from her modelling career as well as for her music, but this was our first time working together. I feel that it was a really natural match and I know she’s super excited by all the images we did together so I hope we will work on more projects together.

Matt Joycey is a writer based in Montreal.