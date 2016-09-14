Belgian Sensation Charlotte de Witte’s Guest Mix is a Masterclass in Tight, Taut Techno

For a while Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte went under the name “Raving George” because, as she put it, “George is a pretty reliable name. I want a “George” to come fit my bathroom, to fix my car, to command my battlefleet. You can always rely on a George. A George founded the US of A, created Star Wars, sang Karma Chameleon and invented the Lean, Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine. Ryan Gosling’s dog is even called George FFS. George gets shit done.”

George certainly did get shit done, releasing a quartet of high-tension techno EPs before reverting back to her real name and producing more chiarusco workouts for discerning clubbers. Now putting out material on Tiga’s Turbo label, she’s becoming a force to be reckoned with. So we asked her to record a mix for us.

If you like your techno to sound a bit like being stuck in a windowless warehouse for days on end because a blizzard’s raging outside—and who doesn’t—then this one’s for you. Featuring a few forthcoming and unreleased tracks by de Witte herself, alongside stormers from the likes of Luke Hess, it’s a sterling hour of greyscale glory.

Tracklist:

Vloyd – Stamp

Charlotte de Witte – … (Unreleased)

Dinamite – Eternal Present

Nicolas Martos – MOD

Charlotte de Witte – Trip

Avion – Sin (Distant Echoes Remix)

Fixon – MD

Charlotte de Witte – … (Unreleased)

Dustin Zahn – Miss You (Truncate Remix)

Monoloc – Phoenix

Luke Hess – Believe and Receive (Shed’s Deep & Dubby Dub Mix)

