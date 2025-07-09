Charlotte Flair Addresses Tiffany Stratton’s Promo: “Yeah, It Rocked Me Legit”

Charlotte Flair is finally publicly addressing a promo segment with Tiffany Stratton in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41.

Flair and the WWE Women’s Champion, Stratton, had a scheduled match for the big two-day event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their feud spanned several weeks of SmackDown, heating up after Stratton’s rather personal promo against Flair days before Mania.

Fans were booing Flair out of the building, which Stratton used to her advantage. She brought up Flair’s divorce from fellow WWE Superstar Andrade. This visibly rocked Flair, evident in her immediate reaction as she broke character to throw a low blow at Stratton. The match went on as scheduled, with Stratton picking up the win over The Queen.

In her Players’ Tribune piece, Flair opens up about several vulnerable topics, including that promo segment.

Charlotte Flair’s Reaction to Tiffany Stratton’s Promo

“… I think in those times when people have seen me appear rattled by the booing, those are just the times when I’ve felt like — at least for a moment — the boos aren’t for Charlotte. They’re for Ashley. They’re for me. They’re because of the way I look. Or because of the energy I’m giving off as a woman. Or because of real trauma I’ve gone through in real life. So when it got mentioned in Chicago that I have an “0–3 record at marriages” … yeah, it rocked me legit.

I’m not too proud to tell you that. I don’t need everyone thinking I’m playing 5-D chess all of the time. My reaction to that line was as genuine as it gets. Because — and maybe this makes me naive — in my head?? Charlotte hasn’t been divorced. So I wasn’t expecting it to come up in that promo….. and then all of a sudden I had an entire arena cheering as I got mocked for something that was (and frankly still is) devastating to me.”

At WWE Evolution, Flair is teaming with Alexa Bliss for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. A team from each brand — NXT, Raw, SmackDown — will challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Perez is filling in for Liv Morgan while she recovers from an injury suffered on WWE Raw.