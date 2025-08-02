Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Win WWE Women’s Tag Titles at SummerSlam

Frenemies Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions coming out of SummerSlam.

Following both of their returns earlier this year, the ladies were cooling off. Flair was getting negative reactions from the WWE crowds in the lead-up to WrestleMania while Bliss was barely on television at all. Then, a few weeks ago, something changed. In a Hail Mary, they teamed together for a match. The fans cheered Flair for the first time since returning. It was reportedly set to lead to a singles match at SummerSlam between Bliss and Flair, but Flair pushed to keep them together.

Unlikely Pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Win at SummerSlam

Roxanne Perez has been filling in for Liv Morgan as one-half of the Tag Team Champions following her injury. Their first defense together was at the Evolution Premium Live Event where Flair and Bliss debuted as a team. While The Judgment Day members retained that night, they did not have the same luck at SummerSlam.

The WWE women’s tag scene is hot and cold — especially since Morgan’s injury. Momentum was lost heading into SummerSlam. So, having the belts on two top babyfaces makes a ton of sense. Flair is now a two-time Tag Team Champion while Bliss is a four-time champion. The result also adds a wrinkle to the story of Perez and Morgan who have been fighting for dominance for months now.

“I like working with Charlotte. We’ve always had just this fun dynamic with each other,” Bliss recently said on The Nikki and Brie Show. “We always work really well together, and we’ve always had this, like, weird bond from NXT that we just always kind of gravitate towards each other when it comes to working with each other, and it’s just so fun.” While she’s had many memorable moments in her career, Bliss names her 2017 Survivor Series match with Flair as her favorite.

