Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return Confirmed

Charlotte Flair has officially declared herself for the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

The 13-time WWE Women’s Champion hasn’t wrestled for over a year. In 2023 she suffered a tear to her MCL, ACL, and meniscus during a match with Asuka. Despite setbacks in her recovery, she shared updates every once in a while. From them, it seemed like only a matter of time before she hit the road again. She recently appeared at WWE events, fueling speculation a return is around the corner.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been sharing vignettes teasing her inevitable return. Tonight she reminded the women’s division that nobody comes close to her legacy. She joins other stars like Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Bayley.

On one hand, she’s got an unforgettable history with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. But if she wins the Rumble, there’s a much more interesting feud.

Tiffany Stratton has soared to the top of WWE since her debut on the main roster last year. She went from being NXT Women’s Champion to feuding with Becky Lynch. Her main roster debut came at the Royal Rumble and she exploded from there. She won Money in the Bank, and recently the Women’s Championship. In short, someone like Stratton threatens the mark that Flair hopes to leave.

“I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level,” she told Sports Guys Talking Wrestling in 2023. “She’s the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people’s opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we’d have great in-ring chemistry.”

The 2025 Royal Rumble airs domestically on Peacock on February 1st at 6 p.m. EST.