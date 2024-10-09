Why Are Athletes Taking These Mushroom Gummies?

If, like me, the idea of ingesting mushrooms makes you think of one of two things—say, buckling down for a three-night Phish stint or slurping down grandma’s best marsala sauce—I invite you to expand your worldview. Recently, the health and wellness world has seen an explosion in mushrooms—not that kind—being used for adaptogenic purposes, with devotees claiming improvements with focus, stress, and energy.

Whether you’re training for your next marathon, setting new goals at the gym, or just want to destroy your friends at pickleball, mushroom gummies are a great way for athletes of all kinds get into the right energy state and mindset to feel and perform their best.

If, like a lot of athletes, it’s energy you’re most focused on, then you might want to explore energy support gummies, like these ones from Charlotte’s Web. Made with Cordyceps and Shiitake mushrooms, the “duo helps support athletic performance, endurance, and healthy exercise-related recovery,” according to the brand.

Plus, they taste like iced tea, so they’re a tasty add-in to your existing wellness routine. The brand says, “Cordyceps is… celebrated for its ability to boost energy, enhance athletic performance, and support overall vitality.” Given that it’s a functional mushroom, it offers an all-natural way to receive an energy boost, which for many can offer peace of mind—as well as an edge on the field.

There’s A Charlotte’s web Mushroom Gummy for Everyone

Charlotte’s Web also makes other functional mushroom gummies, including these tangerine ones for focus support and these strawberry ones for stress relief. They’re all organic and made with strategically selected ingredients, no matter whether you’re trying to de-stress, re-energize, or hone your focus—IMO, all equally important factors in an active lifestyle.

Formulated to help you focus, these gummies are made with Lion’s Mane, an adaptogenic mushroom that’s part of the functional mushroom family. According to Charlotte’s Web, functional mushrooms are “revered for their ability to promote overall well-being and help the body to function optimally.”

Lion’s Mane in particular is said to enhance focus: the brand says, “The Lion’s Mane mushroom has been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine to enhance mental clarity and protect against cognitive decline. Today, research backs up these ancient practices.” With a fruity tangerine flavor, these focus gummies are a go-to for anyone who wants sharper focus without a caffeine crash.

Made with Reishi and Ashwagandha, these stress-support gummies are intended to help you manage stress while supporting overall immunity. According to Charlotte’s Web, “Regular use of reishi may improve sleep quality and promote deeper relaxation, making it an excellent addition to any self-care routine aimed at reducing stress and enhancing rest.”

Rest and recovery are just as important to physical fitness as your physical performance, so these strawberry gummies can be helpful to have on hand for those times when you need a little help unwinding.

No matter what your personal fitness and wellness goals are, there’s a mushroom gummy designed to help you ~function~ your best.