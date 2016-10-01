Charred Broccoli with Anchovy and Mustard Croutons

Servings: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the mustard breadcrumbs:

60 ml unsalted butter, melted

10 ml malt vinegar

3 grams Coleman’s mustard powder

2 grams freshly ground black pepper

5 grams kosher salt

84 grams torn country loaf, crust removed and torn into bite-sized pieces

for the charred broccoli:

2 small bunches broccolini (about 500 grams

kosher salt, to taste

20 ml olive oil, plus more for serving

2 grams minced parsley

5 grams chile flakes

6 oil-packed anchovy filets, minced

2 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste

zest of 1 lemon

Directions

1. Make the breadcrumbs: Heat the oven to 350°F. Combine the butter, vinegar, mustard powder, pepper, and salt in a bowl. Add the bread and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake until golden and brown, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

2. Light a grill. If the broccoli is large, quarter. Otherwise, leave whole or halved lengthwise.

3. Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil and cook the broccoli for 10 seconds, then transfer to a medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Grill the broccoli until charred all over, 12 to 15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, mix the parsley, chile flakes, anchovies, garlic, and lemon zest in a bowl. Add the grilled broccoli and croutons, to taste, and toss well to combine. Serve on a warm platter with olive oil to drizzle at the table.