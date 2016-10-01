Charred Broccoli with Anchovy and Mustard Croutons

Servings: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the mustard breadcrumbs:
60 ml unsalted butter, melted
10 ml malt vinegar
3 grams Coleman’s mustard powder
2 grams freshly ground black pepper
5 grams kosher salt
84 grams torn country loaf, crust removed and torn into bite-sized pieces
for the charred broccoli:
2 small bunches broccolini (about 500 grams
kosher salt, to taste
20 ml olive oil, plus more for serving
2 grams minced parsley
5 grams chile flakes
6 oil-packed anchovy filets, minced
2 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste
zest of 1 lemon
Directions
1. Make the breadcrumbs: Heat the oven to 350°F. Combine the butter, vinegar, mustard powder, pepper, and salt in a bowl. Add the bread and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake until golden and brown, about 20 minutes. Set aside.
2. Light a grill. If the broccoli is large, quarter. Otherwise, leave whole or halved lengthwise.
3. Bring a pot of generously salted water to a boil and cook the broccoli for 10 seconds, then transfer to a medium bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Grill the broccoli until charred all over, 12 to 15 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, mix the parsley, chile flakes, anchovies, garlic, and lemon zest in a bowl. Add the grilled broccoli and croutons, to taste, and toss well to combine. Serve on a warm platter with olive oil to drizzle at the table.