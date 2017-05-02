Charred Snapper with Sungold Gazpacho and Cucumbers Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



2 English cucumbers

10 sun gold cherry tomatoes, plus 1 pint mixed sun gold and red cherry tomatoes

½ cup|125 ml extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 (4-ounce|115-gram) skin-on red snapper fillets,

pinch of hot red pepper flakes

1 red fresno chile, thinly sliced

1 bunch mint, roughly chopped

1 bunch basil, roughly chopped

Directions

Cut a 3-inch section of cucumber, unpeeled, into matchsticks and set aside. Peel and seed the remaining cucumbers, cut into chunks, and place in a food processor with the 10 sun gold tomatoes. Pulse until smooth. Add ¼ cup|60 ml of the olive oil, the vinegar, jalapeño, and salt, and pepper and zap until smooth. Set the gazpacho aside. In a 12-to-14-inch cast iron skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil over high until just smoking. Score each fish fillet on the skin side, season aggressively with salt and pepper on both sides, and place them in the pan, skin side down, working in batches if necessary. Cook, unmoved, until the skin is crispy and moves from the bottom of the pan without tearing, about 5 minutes. Carefully turn the fillets and cook on the flesh side for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes to the hot pan and toss gently until they are heated through and just beginning to burst. Divide the gazpacho evenly among four pasta bowls. Place a fillet atop each puddle of gazpacho, scatter a few tomatoes and the reserved matchstick cucumbers around and over each fillet, sprinkle with red pepper flakes, fresno chile, mint, basil, drizzle with remaining extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately.

From Moltissimo: Mario Cooks for Ray Lewis & Rohan Marley

