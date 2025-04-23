Chase Cyrus Says Katy Perry is a ’Lame’ Miley Wannabe

Nobody will go to bat for you harder than your siblings, and Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace is clearly a ride-or-die.

The Metro Station bassist recently shared his thoughts on Katy Perry, following her brief stint as a celebrity astronaut, and he made it understood that he has never been fond of the singer. “I first knew Katy Perry and her team were lame as fuck when her career was first dying,” Trace said, then going on to criticize Perry for what he sees as copying his sister’s career.

“They were like, ‘Hmm, what can we do? What worked for Miley? She cut her hair off, and it broke the internet, and everybody freaked out, and she bleached it blonde. We should do that with you, Katy,’” Trace said.

“Katy was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, should we do it like, slightly different?,’ [and they said] ‘No, we’re gonna do it exactly the same,’” Trace continued, then adding that he believes Perry and her team also sought to rip-off Miley’s music as well as her style and aesthetic.

Trace said that he believes when Perry’s management and creative team saw that Miley was incorporating more hip-hop elements into her music and collaborating with rappers, then they decided that Perry should do that too: “‘We’re gonna get you in with the hottest group, the Migos. You’re gonna do exactly what the fuck Miley did and blow up’”

Trace Cyrus Took Shots at Katy Perry Over Her Space Flight

“Guess what? It didn’t fucking work,” Trace fired off. “And then they just tried some EDM song or some shit because EDM is hot… and that didn’t fucking work.” He says when they had to go back to the drawing board, they decided on getting her on the flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle. “‘Now we’re gonna send your ass to space’… Didn’t fucking work,” Trace quipped. “It’s not working. It’s backfiring. Stop.”

To be fair, Trace is not wrong about the space flight. Perry has been relentlessly clowned about the trip, especially when she exited the ship and kissed the ground after only being in the air for less than 15 minutes. It’s unclear if Miley shares her brother’s sentiments about Perry.