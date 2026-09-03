ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok Are Down for Thousands of Users

If you’re someone who relies on AI, especially at work, you’re probably having a bad day right now. Thousands of users have been having trouble accessing Claude, ChatGPT, and Grok — three of the biggest AI providers in the world.

The timing is especially notable for OpenAI, as the company is rumored to be preparing an announcement about Astra, a new flagship model that could mark the transition from GPT-5.6 to GPT-6. Rumors that the news could come as soon as today have been circulating online, but no official plans have been confirmed.

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Several of the World’s Biggest AI Chatbots Are Down Right Now

Of course, with any AI outage comes a barrage of reactions to said outages on platforms like X. Some users were quick to point out just how alarming the widespread panic is, as it confirms what many of us already knew: too many of us have already stopped using our brains and switched over to fully letting AI think for us.

is… every AI down right now



what's going on — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) September 3, 2026

So we now have three Ai models down this afternoon.



-ChatGpt-

-Grok-

-Claude-



Here is my thing, how is this possible with all of them on different data centers networks and cloud infrastructure?.



Is this on purpose or is this an attack? — DarkChrisTopher (@DarkChrisBurner) September 3, 2026

Why is Chatgpt down? Anybody else facing it? — Siddharth Jain (@Quaxguy) September 3, 2026

Every AI platform is down right now, and the panic is already showing up really badly. It’s wild watching us realise in real time how much we’ve stopped using our own brains. — Technical Ben (@TechnicalBben) September 3, 2026

This is a developing story.