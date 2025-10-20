ChatGPT Is Entering the NSFW Game

We all knew it’d come to this. It was just like the opening of The Terminator said. First, the machines would come to our world. Then they would come for our smut.

After finally implementing parental controls at the beginning of September 2025 and establishing safeguards to prevent people from going off the deep end due to AI-induced psychosis, OpenAI is rolling out additional adult uses for ChatGPT.

Videos by VICE

opt-in, thankfully

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” posted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X.com on October 14.

It came toward the end of a post detailing changes in ChatGPT that’ll take place over the next few weeks. “We plan to put out a new version of ChatGPT that allows people to have a personality that behaves more like what people liked about 4o (we hope it will be better!),” the post read.”

“If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it (but only if you want it, not because we are usage-maxxing).”

Most of the details were revealed through Altman’s responses to X users’ posts, as there’s no official press release or blog entry on OpenAI’s website announcing the erotica feature.

“Open source or gay,” one user asked, to which he responded, “I think both are cool.” It’s not quite a guarantee that people will be able to open-source their erotica on ChatGPT or that ChatGPT will write gay erotica, but it indeed suggests so.

After users responded with a deep sigh that ChatGPT would begin to perv on them, Altman clarified that the feature will be opt-in. That means that by default, ChatGPT won’t get all Barry White and try to put the moves on you.

It’ll only write erotic content if you dig into your account’s settings and turn that feature on.