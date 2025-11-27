OpenAI Updated ChatGPT’s Voice Inputs. Does It Change That Much?

OpenAI pushed through an update to ChatGPT that erases one of the borders that had kept it from being a truly seamless experience.

As OpenAI tries to keep people from ever wanting to leave their ChatGPT windows by introducing apps and shopping, using voice inputs was still a bit of a clunky experience, a holdover from the not-truly-AI voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Now that it’s here, I believe we’ve crossed a Rubicon to where interacting with AIs takes a quiet but noticeable leap more toward a two-way conversation rather than the prompt—listen—wait—follow-up procedure we’ve been used to.

OpenAI announced the update in an X.com post on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

You can now use ChatGPT Voice right inside chat—no separate mode needed.



You can talk, watch answers appear, review earlier messages, and see visuals like images or maps in real time.



Rolling out to all users on mobile and web. Just update your app. pic.twitter.com/emXjNpn45w — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 25, 2025

what’s changed?

Perhaps I’d been too conditioned by Siri to grow comfortable with a nebulous, glowing orb fizzling into existence on my screen when I take a breath to begin a long-winded request via voice controls. I’d never thought too much about it or let it bother me all that much.

But then at second 49 in the demonstration video (above) that OpenAI showed in the X.com announcement post, the user interrupts ChatGPT’s listing of pastries at a local café to ask how to pronounce a French pastry, and ChatGPT pauses.

It’s this feature that raised my interest the most. ChatGPT didn’t just keep rambling on, forcing the user to wait until the end of its long-winded answer to ask a tangential question. The user didn’t have to interrupt ChatGPT’s answer by using a wake word, like I do with Google and Siri (“Hey Google/Siri, how do I pronounce that?”). That kind of seamless two-way interaction is a much more natural way to interact with a voice, even if that voice is just a piece of software.

OpenAI thought of the malcontents, too. The previous way in which voice inputs worked is still available. If you prefer, you can toggle it on by navigating to ChatGPT’s settings menu, scrolling to the “voice mode” selection, and turning on “separate mode.”

But why would you want to?