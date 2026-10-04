‘Chatigue’ Is What Happens When You’re Tired of Always Texting First

You sent the last text. You made the last plan. You checked in after their bad week, remembered what they were nervous about, then asked how it went. Eventually, you start wondering what would happen if you just…stopped.

According to a new EVA AI survey of 2,500 adults, many people already have. Forty-nine percent said they’re so tired of always initiating that they’ve started holding back. EVA AI calls it “chatigue,” which is basically what happens when reaching out starts to feel like one more chore on the list.

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More than half of respondents, 53%, said they feel like they’re always making the effort. Only 23% said other people usually contact them first. So you end up with two friends staring at the same dead text thread, each assuming the other person isn’t that interested.

If You’re Always the One Checking In, You Might Have ‘Chatigue’

And apparently, bedtime is when the brain decides to make this especially fun. Sixty percent said they’ve stayed awake wishing someone would text them first. Another 30% couldn’t remember the last time someone asked how they were doing and actually wanted to listen to the answer.

Therapist Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, who works with EVA AI, described what can happen when the reaching out keeps going one way: “When you’re always the one reaching out to someone, it gets to a point where your texts and calls start to feel like a test of whether you matter to them.”

Then there’s the good-news part, which is somehow worse.

Sixty-four percent said they’d had something to celebrate and realized there wasn’t anyone they really wanted to tell. A promotion. Good test results. A first date that, for once, didn’t make you want to jump off a bridge. You can have people in your life and still realize, in that exact moment, that you don’t know who you’d call.

That might help explain another number. Elon University found that 27% of U.S. adults now have emotionally significant conversations with AI. If texting an actual person feels like tossing a message into the ocean and hoping somebody notices, the appeal isn’t hard to understand.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they’d trade a large social circle for one person who was always available. It’s a pretty sad thing to admit at scale. So many people seem to want the same thing: someone who truly knows and cares about them and checks in.