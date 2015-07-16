Chattanooga Shooting Being Investigated as Act of Domestic Terrorism, US Attorney Says

A US attorney has said that the shooting in Chattanooga Thursday is being investigated as an act of domestic terror, while the FBI has said it is too early to state the motivation of Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, who has been named as a suspect in the incident that left four US Marines dead.

The late morning attack took place in various areas of the Tennessee city, including a Navy Reserve center, as well as a military recruitment center about 7.5 miles away.

Adbulazeer had reportedly been arrested on a DUI charge on April 20.

According to witnesses, a man opened fire at the recruiting center located on Old Lee Highway at 10:45am. Minutes later, the US Navy indicated a second site of gunfire at the Navy Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center Chattanooga. All four of the deaths took place at the Navy center. The situation was quelled by 1:15pm.

In addition to the four Marines killed, the gunman also died, and three others was also injured. An injured Marine recruiter, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to press on Thursday, US Attorney Bill Killian said the case was being looked at as an “act of domestic terrorism.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Ed Reinhold, however, said authorities had not yet determined a motive and were still investigating. In a statement released on Thursday evening, the FBI said it was too early to speculate on the shooter’s motives, saying they would conduct an investigation.

“Today was a nightmare for the city of Chattanooga,” Mayor Andy Berke said. “As a city, we will respond to this with every available resource that we have.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.