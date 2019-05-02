Chayote and Chicken Noodle Bowl Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the chicken:
4 boneless and skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 pound|400 grams)
¼ cup|60 ml Shaoxing cooking wine
5 tablespoons canola oil
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
3 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced
1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
kosher salt, to taste
Videos by VICE
for the chayote:
1 chayote, quartered, pitted, and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons canola oil
½ teaspoon granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
kosher salt, to taste
for the furu sesame sauce:
¼ cup|60 grams sesame paste
3 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 piece rose-cured fermented bean curd (furu)
to serve:
16 ounce|450 grams fresh wheat noodles, preferably Twin Marquis plain thin
½ English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
Directions
- Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the chicken thighs with the Shaoxing, 3 tablespoons of the canola oil, the sugar, scallions, ginger, and plenty of salt. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours.
- Make the sesame sauce: Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor with ¼ cup warm water and purée until smooth. Makes 1 cup.
- Cook the chicken: Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
- Cook the chayote: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chayote and season with the sugar, pepper, and salt. Cook quickly, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Boil the noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, then quickly drop the noodles into a bowl of room temperature water. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the sesame sauce.
- To serve, divide the noodles between 4 bowls. Divide the chicken, chayote, and the cucumber slices among the bowls. Serve immediately.
From: Chayote Isn’t Your Average Summer Squash
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.