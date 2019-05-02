Chayote and Chicken Noodle Bowl Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the chicken:

4 boneless and skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 pound|400 grams)

¼ cup|60 ml Shaoxing cooking wine

5 tablespoons canola oil

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

3 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

kosher salt, to taste

for the chayote:

1 chayote, quartered, pitted, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons canola oil

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

kosher salt, to taste

for the furu sesame sauce:

¼ cup|60 grams sesame paste

3 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinese black vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 piece rose-cured fermented bean curd (furu)

to serve:

16 ounce|450 grams fresh wheat noodles, preferably Twin Marquis plain thin

½ English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced

Directions

Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the chicken thighs with the Shaoxing, 3 tablespoons of the canola oil, the sugar, scallions, ginger, and plenty of salt. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours. Make the sesame sauce: Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor with ¼ cup warm water and purée until smooth. Makes 1 cup. Cook the chicken: Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing. Cook the chayote: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chayote and season with the sugar, pepper, and salt. Cook quickly, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Boil the noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, then quickly drop the noodles into a bowl of room temperature water. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the sesame sauce. To serve, divide the noodles between 4 bowls. Divide the chicken, chayote, and the cucumber slices among the bowls. Serve immediately.

