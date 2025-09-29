Cheat Death: A Horror Roguelike That Lets You Roll the Dice With the Reaper

I haven’t yet gotten into Buckshot Roulette, but I’ve started to see more and more games like it. Clover Pit (more on that another time) and the game I’m highlighting here, Cheat Death.

Have you ever wanted to get into a back-alley dice game with Death himself? Well, here’s your chance.

Bet your life in cheat death

Play video

Cheat Death is a card-battling horror roguelike where your life is on the line: you’re playing against Death, gambling with your life as you do.

Rolling dice plays a role here as well: “Embrace the chance to seize victory. Rolling dice unleashes raw, unpredictable power, offering high-risk, high-reward opportunities to overcome impossible odds—if you’re willing to bet your life on the outcome.”

I have many questions about the story. How do you end up in front of death? And is there a way out? I’m hoping for a story where you’re basically told there’s a path to freedom, and over the course of the game, you truly feel like you’re out…just for Death to pull the rug out from under you and reveal you’re stuck there forever. Then it just becomes a war of attrition.

I’m sure some people would want a definite end to the story, but Hades has spoiled me in roguelikes. I want to see a growing narrative over the course of my gameplay. Show me something new in every run and unfold the world slowly. I’m hoping Cheat Death can hit those notes. But even if it doesn’t, it looks like a good time.

Cheat Death is set for release in early 2026 on Steam.