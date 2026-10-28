Cheaters Have Found a New Way to Hide Their Affairs in Plain Sight, and It’s Pretty Clever

Cheaters will do just about anything except break up. They’ll save a fling as “Pizza Hut” in their contacts, and now some are hiding sexts in a shared note right next to the grocery list.

A shared note looks incredibly innocent, making it an ideal hiding spot for an affair. As Cosmopolitan reported, someone can add another person to a document and exchange messages without using their regular texting app. Who’s going to think twice about a note labeled “Packing List”?

Videos by VICE

People have been coming up with ridiculous ways to hide affairs for years. There are fake contact names and calculator vault apps that conceal photos behind what looks like an ordinary calculator. Imagine finding out your partner has been carrying on an affair through a freaking calculator.

People Are Using Their iPhone Notes App to Cheat, and It’s Surprisingly Sneaky

Some people go even further. In an older Ashley Madison survey of 1,500 respondents, 11% said they used a secret second phone to communicate with someone outside their relationship. Another survey from affair site Victoria Milan found that 15% of respondents kept a second SIM card hidden. That’s an insane amount of planning for someone who could simply have an uncomfortable conversation and end their relationship.

But for some cheaters, all that sneaking around is part of the appeal. Couples therapist Esther Perel told The Purist that “any infidelity is organized around secrecy.” She also described how affairs can make people feel excitingly alive again, even when they’re perfectly comfortable with the life they already have.

Of course, some people have absolutely no intention of leaving their partners. They like their life at home and enjoy the attention they’re getting elsewhere. Having a secret relationship gives them a chance to experience the excitement of someone new while continuing to enjoy the stability of what they already have.

Keeping all of that hidden takes work, though. Perel told NPR that cheating has become easier while keeping it secret has gotten harder, with phones and computers frequently exposing affairs.

Of all the places to conduct an affair, the same app you use to remember your dentist appointments is a strange choice. But then again, so is cheating instead of breaking up.