Cheating-Ass Maradona Cuts Down Grandson While Playing One-On-One

Sergio Aguero’s son Benjamin, who also happens to be Diego Maradona’s grandson, obviously has soccer in his blood. So it’s no wonder that he was able to overcome his grandpa’s cheating-ass ways during a little one-on-one action in the backyard.

After Benjamin made a great save on the Argentine legend, Maradona tried to distract him with some horseshit complaint—if he’s complaining about hand ball, I mean…come on—and then as the little guy turned his sights upfield for the goal, Maradona cut his legs out from under him. No matter, though, Benjamin picked himself up, avoided another pesky defender, and hit a strike into the open net.

