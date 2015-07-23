Check Out a Terrifyingly Breakneck Cut from Ed Rush & Optical’s Fabriclive Mix

Every so often, we like to snap out of house’s staid groove and slip ourselves into something a bit more frantic. It might be the mechanistic jerk of Jersey Club, or dubstep’s low-end lurch. It might even be the heft and roll of prime D&B. Today’s one of those days.

This Friday sees the release of D&B dons Ed Rush & Optical’s installment in the long running Fabriclive mix series and, cor, it’s a belter. Rinsing through nearly 40 tracks in 80 minutes at a terrifyingly breakneck speed, it’s like being force fed ice cream and cherryade and then being strapped into a waltzer, one where the toothless bloke running the thing is determined to make everyone spin as fast as is legally and literally possible. Except, hopefully, you won’t spew up a baby pink froth when it’s over.

Videos by VICE

To get you in the mood for a frenetic thrill ride, we’ve got an exclusive cut from the mix, in the shape of Rush & Optical’s own “The Turnover.” This is wild. Blackpool Pleasure Beach wild.

Ed Rush & Optical’s Fabriclive 82 is released this Friday.

“The Takeover” will also feature on the duo’s upcoming No Cure LP on Virus Recordings.

Follow Ed Rush on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Follow Optical on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter