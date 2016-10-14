Check Out Clairmont the Second’s Colourful, Dynamic “No Favors” Video

Toronto rap rising star Clairmont the Second just dropped a new video for his Quest for Milk and Honey highlight “No Favors.” The self-directed vid features Clairmont bounding and dancing around corridors and rooms that are subject to various neon lights. It works with the energy of “No Favors,” a slapper of the highest order with complex jazz chords underlying its bounce.

“The video/song is about me being tired of being at the same level and tired of not being financially stable and comfortable,” explains Clairmont. “However, I just have to make the most of where I’m at right now. I still want what I deserve.” Watch “No Favors” below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

