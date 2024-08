For the cover of their 15th issue, our friends at GARAGE invited rising photographer Deana Lawson to shoot Rihanna, looking like the kind of royal we could only ever wish for, in a bare-bones, objectively non-royal flat.

The results are just as brilliant as you’d expect – but don’t take my word for it; check out the full photoshoot here, and read up on photographer Deana Lawson right here when you’re done.

Videos by VICE

See more from GARAGE