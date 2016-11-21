Check Out Infu’s Balmy “West Side” Video

Toronto-based rapper Infu has just dropped his new EP You Feel Me. The five-track project is his debut retail release after a few videos on YouTube. Here’s the first video from the EP, and it’s called “West Side.” It’s an appropriate video, given that centimeters of snow are due to arrive in Ontario this week. The clip finds Infu relaxing poolside outfitted in Blue Jays gear, the Toronto dream if there was one. Watch the “West Side” video below and grab You Feel Me here.

