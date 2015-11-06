Check Out New Cuts from DJ Overdose and Brassfoot

Another week means another club ready houz jam from the Unknown to the Unknown camp. This time round it’s the turn of Rotterdam legend DJ Overdose to wow us with a solid slab of jittery club magic that’s guaranteed to get things going off at any point.

Taken from the Housejam Freaker release —which comes with a Willie Burns remix and a B-side stuffed with some seriously damaging locked grooves— Overdose’s “Vinca” which we’re premiering today, is an absolute rocket. Get to know it before it knocks you out. To celebrate its release, Mr UTTU himself DJ Haus sorted us out with a little treat and got Apron records man and UTTU affiliate Brassfoot to interview DJ Overdose and vice versa. We’ve tucked “Vinca” between the two so you’ll have to do a it bit of digging to get there, but it’s worth it. Trust us on this one. We’ve also thrown in Brassfoot’s new tune too. Double whammy!



Videos by VICE

Brassfoot

Brassfoot: Name me two/three non-instrument items that are essential for every studio session and why.

DJ Overdose: 1. Cigarettes. 2. Caffeine (cola or coffee). 3. Something that produces sound.

What was the last record you judged by its cover, but were surprised by once you heard it?

Um, Kovacs Kati’s Tiz has one killer track on it, but the whole album is kinda good, good drums and cool synths.

A friend told me he saw you play a DJ set in Ljubljana with turntables and an SP12. Is that your regular DJ set up and if so what inspired that combination?

I can’t remember that I did that because I don’t really use the SP in DJ sets! I did use to bring it to live Novamen gigs, but after playing in some dessert where the sand was flying around and then there was a thunderstorm after which left everything as one massive mudpool, I decided to leave it safe at home from then on.

Are there any local up-and-coming artists from Rotterdam that we should keep an eye out for?

Probably!

If you had to describe your sound using three movie titles, what would they be?

The Funeral, Ms45, The Killing Of A Chinese Bookie, these are all movies that have a super rough edge which i like to think my music has as well. They are far from perfect — just how i like it.

If you were commissioned to create a strange/unusual themed nightclub where you would be resident each month, what theme would you choose?

It also has to be movies, but I can’t really think of a way how—probably projecting cool stuff. You can’t dance to most soundtracks!

DJ Overdose: Does your name relate to copper or trumpets and saxes or something completely different (maybe even Bigfoot)?

Brassfoot: My name is just a play on a biblical reference, some Gods and Earths shit… In the Bible it says Jesus had hair like lambswool and feet like brass burnt in an oven. That description kinda sounds like me, so I thought “Why the fuck not?! Right on for blasphemy!” I said it to my friends once and they added it to my first name as a mock surname. It kinda sounded like a really old man’s surname and I liked it, so it stuck. I have maaad aliases, Tinto Brassalini is probably my fav…You’ll meet him soon…

What kind of gear do you use, or would you like to go and use?

I use a lot of different bits of gear that I’ve collected over the years, I love Grooveboxes. I go through phases where I need to buy up everything that I’ve been thinking about for the past few months, then I produce a bunch of shit with it and then seldom use it all again. It’s a bad habit I guess, but I’m addicted. I ignore all the bait shit that everyone raves on about on the blogs and just buy gear that excites me personally. The Roland MC 505 gets the worst reviews online, but I don’t give a shit. I’ve been using that for years. I’m next thinking of picking up the Boomstar 5089, but I’m yet to find a shop were I can sit with it for a few hours and fuck the brains out of it before I buy it!

Who would you like to do a project with if you could name anybody?

To be honest, I don’t have any expectations about collaborating with anyone because I know most producers are all a bunch of weirdos just like me and we aren’t always very easy to work with. If I happen to meet someone and we click, share a nice spliff and get along naturally, it’s very likely that we’ll do a collaboration of some sort. Let’s just say that I like surprises! Who knows who I’ll bump into next!?

Detroit, Chicago, New York, London, Manchester, The Hague, Berlin, Paris, Belgrade, Naples. Where’d you want to go and why?

It’s gotta be New York. I’ve actually never been to the States, but I have a lot of fam and friends from there. Growing up in the 90s, the music from New York inspired me the most, particularly from artists like Wu Tang, Mobb Deep and Nas. That’s the root for me. I hear it’s very similar to London, but I’m still yet to see and experience that for myself. I went to Montreal, Canada in the early 2000s and it totally reminded me of what New York looked like in all my favourite 80s cult movies, I doubt it still looks like that now though. But if you can find me a place that does have that look and feel, I’ll be applying for a visa, sharpish!

Somewhere that is definitely resonating at the right frequency for me is Ljubljana, Slovenia. I’ve been there twice this year and every time I want to conveniently lose my passport there. I love the vibe of the people, the city amenities, the culture and the overall creativity of the people I encountered there. It’s really stuck with me, it’s a very special place. I’d happily relocate there for a few months a year to work on music and build with the locals.

How’s London at the moment?

London is cool. London is home. London is grey. Theres a certain air about this place and I guess it’s something that we Londoners personify too. I like the dark spots. The places that people forget about, like the Barbican. You can wonder around there for ages and it’s like a world of it’s own. The architecture and the close proximity of the buildings to each other really give it a special feeling. I’m originally from Camden, in North-West London. But Camden is a joke-ting nowadays. They’ve cleaned up the streets and welcomed a few dozen millionaires there, yes. But the cultural edge is blunt as fuck! No more Punks, infamous crackheads, or dudes handing out buisiness cards selling weed. The guys that stop you and ask if you “Like Hip Hop” are still there though, and their mix CDs are still mostly garbage. I spend most of my time in East London nowadays, thats where most of my friends live and work. As they say, “look to the East…”



DJ Overdose’s Housejam Freaker is out now on Unknown to the Unknown. Cop it here. You can also get the new Brassfoot release on the label, After Dark, right here.

