Check Out Optimo’s Slamming Stay True Boiler Room Set

After the Krankies, Optimo are probably our favourite Scottish duo ever. For nearly 20 years now, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes have pulverised clubs round the world with their eclectic approach to DJing. Nothing is out of bounds for the pair, and you’re as likely to hear them playing clanking industrial or ethereal ambient as you are teutonic techno or jackhammer house records.

Best known for the genuinely legendary Optimo (Espacio) night at Glasgow’s infamous Sub Club (which ran from 1997 to 2010) they’ve also released a string of essential mixes, ranging from the raucous sleaze of 2004’s How To Kill the DJ [Part Two] to 2008’s creeping, crawling, dark and faintly disturbing Sleepwalk, which is the only mix we can think of that features both Lee Hazlewood and Nurse With Wound. In addition to that — and their numerous gigs weekend after weekend — Twitch’s Optimo Trax label is making QE2 sized waves, releasing records by the likes of Luco Lozano, Alex Smoke, and Severed Heads.

Somehow the lads found time to head up a special edition of the Boiler Room. Taking over Edinburgh a few weeks ago as part of the Ballantine’s Stay True season of events, Optimo were joined by Green Velvet and Neil Landstrumm, as part of a night that took over four different venues in the city. We’re very excited to give you an exclusive chance to watch Optimo’s stunning set here on THUMP. Check it out below.

