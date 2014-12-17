Check Out Part One of Our Jersey Club Documentary Series

In Part One of our three-part SUB.Culture series on the Jersey Club movement, we head back to where it all began-Newark-to help breakdown some of the elements that make the music and culture so enthralling, as well as examine some of the early days of the budding genre. Join us as we walk through the streets of Downtown Newark with seminal figures like DJ Tameil, retracing some of the blocks where he sold his first Brick City Club CDs in the early 2000s.

We also check out the iconic 176 Stuyvesant Ave, once the headquarters of Jersey Club’s premiere label Brick Bandits, where co-founders Mike V and Tim Dolla discuss some of the group’s musical influence on Newark’s youth, including a teenage Nadus and DJ Sliink, now both important figures in the scene.

In Part One of the series we start to learn how genre purveyors like DJ Tameil, Tim Dolla, and Mike V all joined forces to lay the first bricks that would serve as the future foundation for generations of young artists to build upon-helping to spread the Jersey Club phenomenon worldwide.

Tracklist:

Mike V – “Happy Tappin”

DJ Sliink – “Check Me Boo” (Bandit Remix)