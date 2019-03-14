Check Out Photos of Kid Karate Last Weekend in Williamsburg

Last Friday Bushmills threw a show with the guys from Kid Karate and we tagged along. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Kid Karate are a three-piece band comprised of Kevin Breen Steven Gannon, and Oisin Trench. The trio’s music is gritty, raw and brutal; dwelling somewhere between the fuzzy blues of The Black Keys, the danceability of The Rapture and the aggression of Queens of the Stone Age. You can find more of their music here.

The show was a hell of a time! In case you missed it, here’s a little peek at what went down.

