Check Out “Rust” From AKASE, Midland’s New Collab With Robbie Redway

AKASE is a collaborative project between the producer Midland and singer/songwriter Robbie Redway. “Rust” is the debut single from their forthcoming album, so it’s fitting that it is also the first song from which their sound started to form. “When we wrote ‘Rust,’ the whole focus was between the interplay of the melodies and rhythm. With the video we wanted to capture the same thing,” AKASE tell us. Hence, the visuals center on a man playing with coordinates that eventually transfer onto a city landscape. “For us, the movements of the dancer juxtaposed with the beautifully shot cityscapes perfectly capture this.”

“Rust” is out June 29, 2015 on !K7