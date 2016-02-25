Check Out the First Episode of ‘F*ck, That’s Delicious’ on VICELAND

In advance of the launch of VICELAND—VICE’s brand-new TV channel debuting on February 29—we’re bringing you a special gift: the very first episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious with our man Action Bronson.

Action is on the road touring to support his album Mr. Wonderful. With stops in DC, Atlanta, and Miami, Action manages to eat in the hottest restaurant in the country, sample true Southern barbecue, and learn how to make a new bay scallop and papaya dish.

F*ck, That’s Delicious chronicles the life and eating habits of rap’s greatest bon vivant, Action Bronson. With the help of his longtime friends and collaborators Meyhem Lauren and Big Body Bes, Action shows us that life is meant to be enjoyed as much as possible.

If you want to see Mr. Wonderful eat elsewhere around the world, catch up here. And don't forget to tune in to the premiere of F*ck, That's Delicious on March 3 at 10 PM on VICELAND.