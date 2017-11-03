Ahead of its debut on November 15, VICELAND is dropping the premiere of THE TRIXIE AND KATYA SHOW a little early. The new show taps two drag icons to dig into life’s most pressing issues—from love and sex to fear and death, one topic at a time. They’ll take questions from fans (and sometimes, trolls), grill complete strangers about big questions, and explore what it really means to live your best life.

On this episode, Trixie and Katya—former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race—tackle the ins and outs of hooking up, going over online dating, meeting up IRL, and a few bedroom dos and don’ts. Navigating the subject leads them to some pretty weird places, and after tricking some dude from Grindr into appearing on TV and treating a rubber chicken like a sex toy, they get to the bottom of everything you’d want to know about getting it on.

Videos by VICE

Check out the first episode of THE TRIXIE AND KATYA SHOW for free above, and make sure to catch new episodes every Wednesday on VICELAND, starting November 15. Find out how to tune in here.