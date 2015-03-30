KEN Mode Shift Direction with the Help of Steve Albini and the New Video for “Blessed”

Hardcore, specifically notes from Converge, Deadguy, Kiss it Goodbye, and more, used to be the major jumping off point for the Juno-award winning KEN Mode. That all goes away with their latest LP Success. In this go around, KEN Mode embrace their noise rock roots and go whole hog, even going into the studio with the mighty Steve Albini to help sharpen their point. “Blessed” is one of the first tracks to emerge from their think tank, juxtaposing Jesse Matthewson’s razor sharp poetry against sliding bass bombs and shrill, air-raid-style tremolo picking. Shit is nasty, and so is the video.

Check out the Christopher Mills directed “Blessed” above and order yours via Season of Mist. The LP features guest appearances from bad motherfuckers like Eugene Robinson (Oxbow) and Dylan Walker (Full of Hell), so you know that shit gets real.

KEN MODE on TOUR

April 1, 2015 – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Fri-Son$

April 2, 2015 – Lyon, France @ Sonic$

April 3, 2015 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Elfer Club$

April 4, 2015 – Delemont, Switzerland @ Sas$

April 5, 2015 – České Budějovice, Czech Republic @ Velbloud$

April 6, 2015 – Praha, Czech Republic @ 007$

April 8, 2015 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Usine$

April 9, 2015 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Roadburn Festival$

April 10, 2015 – Rouen, France @ L’Oreille Qui Traine$

April 11, 2015 – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Gaswerk$

May 25, 2015 – La Louviere, BE @ Taverne Du Theatre

May 27, 2015 – Copenhagen, DK @ Kb18

May 28, 2015 – Hamburg, DE @ Astra Stube

May 29, 2015 – Paris, FR – OTB Festival

May 31, 2015 – Bristol, UK – Temples Festival

June 1, 2015 – London, UK @ Macbeth

June 2, 2015 – Lille, FR @ Peniche

June 3, 2015 – Sint, BE @ Jeugdhuis Job

June 4, 2015 – Caen, FR @ TBA

June 6, 2015 – Poitiers, FR – Less Playboy Is More Cowboy Fest

June 16, 2015 – Toronto, ON @ The Shop (Parts & Labour) w/The Great Sabatini%

June 17, 2015 – Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus w/The Great Sabatini%

June 18, 2015 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus w/Pyrrhon, Couch Slut%

June 19, 2015 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie%

June 20, 2015 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups w/Lo-Pan%

June 21, 2015 – Chicago, IL @ The Burlington w/GOBO’S CVIT%

June 26, 2015 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Goodwill w/Pop Crimes, Teethmarks *no Fight Amp%

$ with Cortez

% with Fight Amp