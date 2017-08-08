Check Out the Sinister Trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘mother!’

Darren Aronofsky has been dropping cryptic glimpses of mother!, his latest thriller, since releasing a brutal poster of Jennifer Lawrence’s character clutching her own disembodied heart on Mother’s Day. We’ve gotten an equally disturbing look at Javier Bardem’s character, and a vaguely unsettling teaser. Now, Paramount has finally released mother!‘s first full trailer—and it looks downright evil.

In the extended look at Aronofsky’s latest psychological thriller, Bardem and Lawrence’s characters live in a secluded, sprawling home they’ve taken pains to renovate by hand. In the first few moments, they bask in the “paradise” they’ve built together—until a strange couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) knocks on their door, insisting on staying in the house with them. When Bardem’s character agrees, shit hits the fan.

After their arrival, Lawrence’s character begins to see her house fall into a state of bizarre disrepair as blood pours from the walls, light bulbs explode, and the walls cave in. For some unexplained reason, Bardem’s character refuses to boot the couple from their home, and soon an entire cult of creepy folks have moved themselves in.

As in much of Aronofsky’s work, it’s still unclear how much of these experiences are real or just imagined. He’s a master of the psychological thriller, creating complex portraits of his characters’ mental unraveling during difficult points in their lives. Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream both blurred reality in the same way mother! appears to—guaranteeing the new film, as Paramount warns, is “not for the faint of heart.”

Darren Aronofsky’s mother! hits theaters on Friday, September 15.