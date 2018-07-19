Trump just endorsed a guy for governor who pointed a gun at a kid in a campaign ad

A tough guy who’s wielded a gun, a chainsaw, and a migrant “roundup” truck in his campaign ads just got President Trump’s endorsement in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

“Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia,” Trump tweeted Wednesday in support of the current secretary of state. “The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement.”

Trump’s synopsis of Kemp’s position — that he’s “strong on the border and illegal immigration” and “protects our Second Amendment” — isn’t far off from what Kemp himself has said in a series of incredible TV ads.

In one ad, the gubernatorial hopeful bragged about his guns “that no one’s taking away,” claims his chainsaw will “rip up regulations,” and said he owned a “big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take ’em home myself.”

“If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me,” Kemp adds at the end of the ad.



In another ad, he pointed a rifle at a teenage boy who wanted to date one of his daughters and asked him to recount his political stances.

While these ads are pretty insane, they aren’t just coming out of Kemp’s camp — they’re being pushed by all sides in the Georgia gubernatorial race.



Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Kemp’s establishment-friendly competition, claims in one ad that Kemp has victims ranging from “26 women sexually assaulted during massages” to “57 farmers stiffed for millions” without any details about the charges.

In another video pushed out by Cagle’s allies, Changing Georgia’s Future, it’s difficult to tell if it was meant to be a campaign attack ad or a 1970s softcore porn video. In it, the group argues that Kemp failed to revoke licenses of businesses with sexual assault complaints.



https://youtu.be/sYprWLkEN38

Trump’s endorsement could hurt Cagle, whose popularity is dropping in the polls, but the candidate told him on Twitter that there were “no hard feelings.”



No hard feelings, @realDonaldTrump. I look forward to receiving your endorsement against the Democrats in November as I did for you (wish @BrianKempGA could say he did the same). https://t.co/3yR1jCi3gj — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 18, 2018

Kemp and Cagle are competing in a July 24 runoff election — since neither candidate won a majority of the vote in the first round — to run against Stacey Abrams. Abrams was the house minority leader for the Georgia General Assembly, and is attempting to become the first black female governor in a state Hillary Clinton lost by just five percentage points.



Cover image: Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor, approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)