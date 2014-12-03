Check Out This Enchanting Video From Boys Noize and Chilly Gonzales’ Project, Octave Minds

Earlier in the fall, German techno kingpin Boys Noize teamed up with piano man and Daft Punk collaborater Chilly Gonzales for a collaborative project under the name Octave Minds. Their self-titled album was filled with gems—including the melancholy track “Initials KK.” The duo just released visual accompaniment to the track, translating its angelic vocals into a game of chess played in a misty, fantastical realm. The whole thing feels like a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma—watch and try to figure out what’s really going on.

