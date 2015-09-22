Check Out This Slow-Burning Disco Remix Of Fatima Al Qadiri Collaborators Nova Heart

Plugging in this new Juveniles remix of Nova Heart, don’t be surprised if the singer’s voice sounds a little familiar. That’s because Helen Fang lent her voice to the first track on Fatima Al Qadiri‘s 2014 concept record Asiatisch, where she sang a cover of the Prince-composed, Sinead O’Connor-popularized single “Nothing Compares 2 U” in Mandarin, albeit with the lyrics completely rewritten into nonsense.

You’re hearing her in a very different context here, though, as the Kitsuné-affiliated synth pop duo Juveniles send the delicate post-punk of the original into slow-burning disco territory, amping up the sensuality of the synths for a more lush and luxuriating sound. In a conversation with THUMP about the track via email, Nova Heart told us, “This is our voodoo mosquito repellent, against all the pretty people that buzz around your ears feeding off of jealousy and negative energy. Started with a darker tones from Rodion, and reworked by Juveniles in this remix to give it a more uplifting vibe.” Check it out below, and be on the lookout for the worldwide release of their self-titled, debut album October 2, 2015 via FakeLoveMusic.

