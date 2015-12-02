Check out TOKiMONSTA’s Live Set for THUMP Sessions

A couple weeks ago, Los Angeles producer, live artist and Brainfeeder affiliate TOKiMONSTA swooped by our latest THUMP Sessions to throw down a stellar live set that was streamed straight from the YouTube offices. Surrounded by a room of cacti, TOKi dove headfirst into a 60 minute run through some her most beloved tracks like “Darkest Dim,” “Grace,” and “Moon Rise,” spanning through her diverse discography, and inviting many of those aforementioned tracks’ vocalists like Gavin Turek and Jesse Boykins III along for the ride.

Below we’ve selected a handful of the live tracks (plus a 14 minute excerpt) for your viewing enjoyment. Huge thanks to TOKiMONSTA, YouTube, all the guest artists involved, as well as all of you who tuned in live. Oh, shoutout to the cacti too.

“Grace” (feat Gavin Turek)

“Moon Rise” (feat. Jesse Boykins III)

“Darkest (Dim)” (feat. Gavin Turek)

“Sweet Day”

Full Excerpt