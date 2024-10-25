Check the Latest ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Balances and Fixes

It’s Call of Duty time! Already, the bullets are flying, and the kids are playing when they absolutely shouldn’t be! In the midst of all this war-centered chaos, Activision and Treyarch have been hard at work. A major Day 1 patch dropped, introducing a host of needed tweaks and balances to the game. Let’s see what the devs have in store!
‘call of duty’ balances and tweaks
Weapon Balance
- Improved Pistol and Dedicated Melee swap speeds
- Slight increase to Weapon Butt melee attack speeds
- Adjustments to sway, bob and overall weapon motions to improve point of aim when entering ADS
- Additional improvements coming in Season 01
- Improved Depth of Field across all Weapons
Movement
- Added a toggle option for Corner Slicing
- Added an option to set the hold time to perform a Dive to Prone or Slide depending on your Slide/Dive Behavior setting
- Added an Intelligent Movement option to set Mantle Assist Angle from tight, medium, or wide
‘call of duty’ multiplayer map adjustments
Skyline
- Expanded the cover points around the hot tub at the center of the map.
- Added new planters as cover near far spawn point.
- Added multiple cover options throughout the map.
Scud
- Adjusted bullet penetration values on the satellite dish panels to allow additional bullet penetration.
- The concrete wall at the main overwatch is now broken out, which will allow more bullet penetration to make it slightly less powerful.
- Panels are doubled up at the side overwatch to still amount a small amount of bullet penetration where there was previously none.
- Made additional cover improvements throughout the map.
Rewind
- Made cover improvements across multiple sightlines.
Audio
- HRTF (Head-Related Transfer Function) via Universal Profile in Enhanced Headphone Mode, available to all players for free.
- Disabling licensed music across all modes.
‘call of duty’ RICOCHET Anti-Cheat
- Kernel-Level Driver (PC) detection and monitoring updates across all protected titles, including Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone
- #TeamRICOCHET mitigations live in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, including Damage Shield, Disarm, Splat, and more
- Machine-learning behavioral systems deployed to increase speed of detection
- Machine-learning detection models added to analyze gameplay combating aim bots