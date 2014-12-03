Kristie Muller’s Abstract Photos of Extreme Weather

Photo by Kristie Muller.

​We first published Kristie Muller’s work last summer, which we described as a series of “peculiar still lifes and body​-part ​portraits.” It’s exciting, then, to revisit Muller’s work and see some of the same ideas evolved. According to the artist, this new series was shot entirely in 2014, some of which were taken “in extreme heat” and the others were taken “in extreme cold.”

Kristie Muller’s first solo show was this year at Interstate Projects in New York. She’s currently working on a second solo show. You can follow her on Tu​mblr and Ins​tagram.

