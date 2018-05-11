Cheddar-Bacon Breakfast Porridge Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
5 cups|1183 ml chicken stock
1 cup|170 grams steel-cut oats
1 cup|90 grams shredded cheddar cheese
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces|250 grams collard greens
4 ½ ounces|130 grams thick-cut bacon, sliced into ¼-inch thick pieces
1 small yellow onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons hot sauce
2 tablespoons maple syrup
Directions
- Bring 4 cups of stock to a boil in a 4-quart saucepan. Add the oats and cook, stirring frequently, until thick, about 30 minutes. Stir in the cheese and 2 tablespoons butter and season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, remove the stems from the collards. Roll them up like cigar and thinly slice them. Cook the bacon in a 4-quart saucepan over medium until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crispy, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until soft, 2 minutes more. Add the collards and the remaining 1 cup stock and bring to a simmer. Cook until the stock has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining tablespoon of butter and the apple cider vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.
- To serve, divide the porridge among 4 bowls. Top each with some collards. Stir the hot sauce and maple syrup together in a small bowl and set aside.
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add about ¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Using a slotted spoon, create a swirl in the water. Crack the eggs into the water and cook for 2 ½ minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the egg to the top of the bowl of porridge. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with the hot sauce and maple syrup.
