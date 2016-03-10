Cheeky Fox Tries to Steal Golfer’s Wallet

4 lads from Leeds, what an amazing experience at Baltray. So friendly and championship links. @CountyLouthGC pic.twitter.com/Jqr3bdDczG

— Chris Hargreaves (@Hag0605) March 7, 2016

A group of buddies went to play a round of golf at the County Louth Golf Club, home to the 2004 Irish Open, and it appears they had a pretty good time. A championship course, in a lovely setting, with some pretty bold wildlife. Why wouldn’t they have a good time?

But as the guys were playing, a fox strolled up to a golf bag and casually started nosing through it until it found something worth pulling out. This fox picked out something much more valuable than a crummy old club cover, however; he swiped the bag owner’s wallet.



It took the guy a little bit to figure out what it actually was, but he chased him down and the fox dropped it. The brazen fox did come creeping back towards the guys, perhaps for another attempt, but the video cuts off soon after, so we’ll never know. Between this and the golf cover, though, I think foxes just like to be chased by humans.

