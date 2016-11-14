Cheer Up Everybody, Uranium Club Have Released a New Tape

​On Veteran’s Day, Uranium Club​, aka The Minneapolis Uranium Club, aka The Best Band Currently Operating in the United States of America, gifted the nation Beat Session Vol. 1, a tape featuring live recordings of three new songs.

Though the cassette, released on new LA label Shout Recordings​, quickly sold out, you can listen to the tracks, “God Chest”, “Operation Pt 1” and “Operation Pt 2” below.

Videos by VICE

Recorded at LA’s Golden Beat studios, the tracks continue the band’s hectic and frantic (but insanely melodic) punk that bring to mind the Spits, Ausmuteants​ and speeding around an empty supermarket parking lot late at night blaring Redd Kross.

Depending on who you speak to, the band’s new album All of them Naturals is due on Dec 2 2016 (UK label​) or Dec 10 2037 (US label​).

In the meantime blast “Operation Pt 1” and in a world of dark despair celebrate punk bands who wear weird sunglasses and shred guitar solos.

Image: YouTube