Cheese Curd Vodka Debuts in Wisconsin

Cheese goes with everything. There’s not too many things involving cheese that I wouldn’t try.

But now I’m second-guessing just how far I’d go. Because a Wisconsin distillery is tapping into its state’s cuisine by combining the two things it knows best: cheese curds and vodka.

Videos by VICE

Ahead of its fifth annual Curd Fest, a bar called Drink Wisconsibly Pub cooked up the wild concoction and shared its inspiration with Fox 6 Milwaukee.

The general manager, Andy Braun, said they had the idea a few years back when trying to come up with something that was “uniquely Wisconsin.” Considering the Green Bay Packers fanbase, I’d say they nailed the cheese right on the head.

The troublingly deeply yellow-hued spirit was originally crafted as an ingredient in Bloody Mary’s. When guests began to request shots of the cheesy goodness straight-up, though, they decided to just bottle it.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. They apparently like to pair a shot of cheese curd vodka with—drum roll, please—a ranch chaser.

Listen, we’ve seen some, uhh, interesting concoctions when it comes to alcohol. Mustard beer, for example. I get it. I’m done judging. I accept the slop. It’s sick, it’s twisted, but if that’s what we’re doing, then that’s what we’re doing. Cheese curd vodka. Sure.

Now, I’m just trying to figure out how I can get my hands on a bottle. But please, hold the ranch. That’s where I’ll draw my line.