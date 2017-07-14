Cheese Sauce Recipe

Makes 6 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
½ onion, peeled and sliced ½-inch thick
6 thin slices jalapeno
2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons white wine
2 cups|473 ml heavy cream
2 cups|225 grams grated American cheese
2 cups|225 grams grated cheddar cheese
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onions, jalapenos, peppercorns, and salt, and cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and wine, and cook until liquid has almost completely evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cream. Remove the pan from the heat and let the cream steep for 30 minutes to build flavor.
- Return the saucepan to the stove and heat over medium until very warm (don’t let it come to a boil).
- Meanwhile, put the American and cheddar cheeses into a large heatproof bowl. Pour the hot cream through a strainer (to remove the solids) over the cheeses, stirring until the cheese melts and the sauce is smooth, about 3 minutes. Sauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 1 week. You can easily reheat the sauce in a microwave or over a pot of gently simmering hot water.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from the book Shake Shack: Recipes and Stories.
