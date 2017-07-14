Cheese Sauce Recipe

Makes 6 cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ onion, peeled and sliced ½-inch thick

6 thin slices jalapeno

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons white wine

2 cups|473 ml heavy cream

2 cups|225 grams grated American cheese

2 cups|225 grams grated cheddar cheese

Directions

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onions, jalapenos, peppercorns, and salt, and cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and wine, and cook until liquid has almost completely evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cream. Remove the pan from the heat and let the cream steep for 30 minutes to build flavor. Return the saucepan to the stove and heat over medium until very warm (don’t let it come to a boil). Meanwhile, put the American and cheddar cheeses into a large heatproof bowl. Pour the hot cream through a strainer (to remove the solids) over the cheeses, stirring until the cheese melts and the sauce is smooth, about 3 minutes. Sauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 1 week. You can easily reheat the sauce in a microwave or over a pot of gently simmering hot water.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from the book Shake Shack: Recipes and Stories.

