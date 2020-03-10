Cheesy Black Bean Dip Recipe

Makes 1 ½ cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can black beans, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

5 ounces|145 grams grated Monterey Jack cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, cored, quartered, seeded, and diced

tortilla chips, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add the onion and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the cumin, coriander, and cayenne and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds longer. Add the black beans and cook, tossing to combine, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor along with 2 tablespoons of the lime juice and half of the cilantro. Purée until chunky, then stir in half of the cheese and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small baking dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese is golden and bubbling, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, toss the remaining olive oil, lime juice, and cilantro with the scallion and tomato. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over the black bean dip. Serve with tortilla chips.

